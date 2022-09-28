Lord Named Volunteer of Year at Southeastern Aging Conference

Joanne Lord Honored at Southeastern Aging Conference

Perry County resident Joanne Lord was honored for her volunteer work in the community at the annual Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging (SE4A) Conference, held September 11-14, 2022, at the Omni Resort in Amelia Island, Florida.

The SE4A is made up of nine states in the southeastern United States and nearly 600 people were in attendance at the conference where Joanne accepted her award.

Of all of the nominations submitted for the Volunteer of the Year Award, Joanne was selected to receive this prestigious SE4A honor for helping older adults through various activities at the senior center and through her volunteer work with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP).

For nearly twenty years, she has been volunteering daily at the local senior center, using her nursing education and experience to provide health screenings, health education, and other center services—and looking out for those seniors who are most vulnerable.

She has entered service data for state and federal reporting all of those years, in addition to helping with center fundraisers and other special events.

Joanne is also a volunteer for SHIP/SMP, which provides Medicare counseling and education. In her sixteen years of volunteer service, Joanne has saved local residents a lot of money by making sure they have what they need to make an informed decision about their Medicare.

On top of all of that, she has helped older adults in need acquire food, ramps, medicine, and other necessities over the years.

Joanne was nominated for this award by the South Central Tennessee Development District/Area Agency on Aging & Disability.

For more information on programs and services for older adults and adults with physical disabilities, contact the SCTDD/AAAD toll free at 1-866-836-6678.

