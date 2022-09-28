FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, Cindel Warren, by a Deed of Trust dated the 24th day of April, 2019, of record in Book 129, Page 183, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, conveyed to Ricky L. Wood, as Trustee, the hereinafter described property to secure the payment of a Promissory Note payable to Graham Holdings, Inc.; and

Whereas, the owner and holder of said Note has demanded that the real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said Note and Deed of Trust.

Now, therefore, notice is hereby given that I, Ricky L. Wood, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me, in said Deed of Trust will on the 20th day of October, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the North door of the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Being and lying in the 3rd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee located on the West side of and adjacent to State Highway 13, on the East side of and adjacent to Mill Hollow Road, about 1 mile North of Flatwoods and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a set bridge nail in the West margin of State Highway 13 (100̍ R/W), in the center of Mill Hollow Road (50̍ R/W), said iron pin Eastern most Southeast corner of Tract 8, said iron pin being the most Northern corner of the tract being described; thence with the West margin of said State Highway 13 and a division line of R. C. Bromley the following, with a curve to the left with a radius 1940.23 feet a delta angle of 1 degree 33 minutes 01 second and a length of 52.49 feet; thence South 33 degrees, 39 minutes 38 seconds East 237.95 feet to a set iron pin, said iron pin being the most Northern corner of Tract 11, said iron pin being the Eastern most Southeast corner of the tract being described; thence with the North property line of Tract 11 and a fence a portion of the way, South 54 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds West 203.85 feet to a set iron pin at a fence corner, located in the East property line of Tract 12, said iron pin being the Northwest corner of Tract 11, said iron pin also being the most Southern corner of the tract being described; thence with the East property line of Tract 12 and a fence a portion of the way, North 31 degrees 14 minutes 45 seconds West 285.49 feet to a set bridge nail in the East property line of Tract 8 in the center of said Mill Hollow Road, said bridge nail being the most Northern corner of Tract 12, said bridge nail also being the Northwest corner of the tract being described; thence with center of said Mill Hollow Road the East property line of Tract 8 the following, North 52 degrees 54 minutes, 24 seconds East 94.93 feet; thence North 61 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds East 97.47 feet to the beginning, containing 1.35 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S. Tennessee License No. 1335. Bearings are magnetic.

The above described tract is subject to 25 feet to a 50 foot county right-of-way, 25 feet from the center of Mill Hollow Road. This property is subject to any and all electric easements.

This being the same property conveyed to Cindel Warren by Warranty Deed from Janice G. Price recorded in Book D29, Page 642, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

The Grantors do grant to the Grantees water rights to a spring located on the North side of Mill Hollow Road and the property is subject to water rights heretofore granted to Terry Shelton and the right to use the water for property on the East side of Highway 13, known as the home place.

Property is subject to any and all county city taxes.

Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without re-advertisement.

Said sale will be for cash. Title to the property is believed to be good but I will sell as Trustee only.

Dated at Parsons, Tennessee, on this the 19th day of September, 2022.

Ricky L. Wood Wood Law Offices, P.C.

Trustee Ricky L. Wood, Attorney

Post Office Box 636 Post Office Box 636

Parsons, Tennessee 38363 Parsons, Tennessee 38363

