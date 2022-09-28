FirstBank Supports Schools Kids with Donation: You Can Too

An effort to provide basic necessities to students at Perry County’s schools received a boost when FirstBank made a financial contribution to support the program.

“FirstBank is proud to sponsor the blessings closets at our four Perry County Schools. After talking to the ladies that are over this program at each school, and hearing stories about what all they have been able to do through efforts, I knew that we wanted to help,” said Crystal S. Rosson, Financial Center Manager at FirstBank in Linden.

“I’m hoping that we can stock these closets over time so that our educators can have the resources to help any child that they see in need. Our educators have the biggest hearts and I know that each one cares about the children that are entrusted to them, so any way that we can make it easier for them to take care of our children, we at FirstBank are happy to help,” Rosson added.

Carolyn Parnell, who helps with the effort at the high school, said, “The Promise Project is a ministry started at Perry County High School ten years ago. This project provides essentials such as school supplies, hygiene items, clothing, and any other need a student may have.”

“This ministry grew out of a promise God made to us all: ‘I will never leave you nor forsaken you’ (Hebrews 13:5). God will send help through his people. We are fulfilling this by showing our children they have not been forgotten, they are important, and they are loved. We will not forsake our children” Parnell said.

At Linden Middle, “The Caring Closet is available for all students to use when they need clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, or other necessities. It’s a great benefit for students in all aspects of their lives. We, the staff, appreciate everyone’s help and support to keep the program going,” said Brittany Mercer and Laura Andrews.

If you would like to support this effort, please contact these volunteers at the schools:

–Linden Middle, 931-589-5000: Laura Andrews and Brittany Mercer.

–Lobelville School, 931-593-2354: Nicky Litle.

–Perry County High School, 931-589-2831: Carolyn Parnell and Miranda Young.

–Linden Elementary, 931-589-2531: Debbie Qualls.

