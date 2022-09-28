Constitutional Amendment Questions on November 8th Election Ballot

When Perry County voters go to the polls November 8, they will not only make decisions about state offices, they will be asked to vote on four amendments to the Tennessee Constitution.

“Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”

On the ballot, voters will see the candidates for governor, followed by the four proposed amendments, the other state district elections.

Proposed Constitutional amendments are presented as “yes” or “no” questions.

A yes vote is to amend the Constitution and adopt the proposed language in the amendment. A no vote isnot to amend the Constitution and keep the current language in the Constitution unchanged.

The four proposed amendments approved to appear on the November 8 ballot by the 111th and 112th General Assemblies:

–An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work. This amendment would make it illegal for “any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.”

–An amendment relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor………….

