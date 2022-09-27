Sisterhood Toy Run this Saturday

The thirteenth annual Perry County Sisterhood “Bobby Spencer, Frankie Parnell, and Robert Mathis Memorial” Toy Run will be held this Saturday, October 1, 2022, with line-up at 10:00 a.m., leaving at 11:00.

Start is at Hott’s BBQ in Lobelville and the end is Eddie’s River Mart, Linden with live music by Sydney Mays, Angie Laster, and Michael Childress.

The donation is $20 per vehicle. One hundred percent of proceeds benefits Perry County kids, elderly, and families.

Donations needed: assorted school supplies (paper, notebooks, pencils, etc.), new unwrapped toys, sanitizer, hygiene items, clothing, and money.

For info: Tena Shawl (931-306-0495); Michelle Leigh (931-622-8159); Lolita Mathis (931-639-7795); Shirley Spencer (931-334-6522); Genna Leegan (931-209-4207); or Melinda Hudson (931-209-7347).

Rain date is Saturday, October 8.