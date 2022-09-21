Two PC Meetings September 27th By Editor | September 21, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Solid Waste Committee will meet Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 5:00 p.m., followed by a meeting of the Perry County Commission at 6:00, both at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Council on Aging Annual Election September 21, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BATES September 14, 2022 | No Comments » Library Board Meets Tomorrow September 14, 2022 | No Comments » ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS September 7, 2022 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE–MORRIS September 7, 2022 | No Comments »