ROBERT LEE BECKHAM

Mr. Beckham, 94, of Linden, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his residence. A graveside service was held Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Kendall, Florida, the son of the late Daniel Beckham and Edna Myrick Beckham. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, having served in Japan, Germany, Laos, and Okinawa. After retiring from the Army, he worked in the construction business. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Beckham; a son, Michael Beckham; two daughters, Shirley Diane Beckham and Emily Rose Godwin; and a brother, Clifton Beckham. Survivors include his sons, Jerry Beckham and Richard Beckham, both of Holladay, and David (Janice) Koonce of North Carolina; a daughter, Lynn Paschall of Holladay; sixteen grandchildren and several great and great, great grandchildren.