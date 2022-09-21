Mousetail Partners With Tennessee Serves to Provide Volunteer Opportunity

Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September.

These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day.

Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park’s event will be this Saturday, September 24, 9:00 a.m. to noon, when volunteers are asked to meet at the park office and help with clean-up efforts and trail maintenance.

A volunteer waiver is required and will be provided on the day of the event.

“This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks as part of both the First Lady’s initiative and an outstanding national event,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“We welcome everyone who wants to be a part of this special day to serve.”

Tennessee Serves activities at the parks include trash pickup, trail work, cabin repairs, painting, removal of invasive plant species, and more.

This year, 52 of the 56 Tennessee State Parks are participating.

The First Lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities.

The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference; and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994 and held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

The program restores and improves public lands throughout the country.