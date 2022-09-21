Hospital Sale Delayed, Title Search Still Not Ready

The possible sale of Perry Community Hospital to settle a lien for an unpaid bill was delayed a little longer Monday morning when attorneys reported to Chancery Court Judge Mike Spitzer that the ordered title search has not yet been completed.

Lawrenceburg Glass, Inc. filed a complaint against Perry Community Hospital LLC and Expertus Health LLC (the owner) in March of 2021, seeking to collect $69,892.56 owed for window and door replacements and other work at the hospital.

The filing states that the hospital owner entered into a contract in August 2020 to have the work done—in three projects—and that the hospital was in breach of contract and owed the balance.

Lawrenceburg Glass filed a lien against the hospital in September of 2020 for $80,042.56, about six weeks after the work was completed.

The hospital made one payment of $10,150 in September 2020 after the lien was lodged then no other invoices were paid, according to the complaint which sought relief for the balance.

The lawsuit also asked for ……………

…………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9.21.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………