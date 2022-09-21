The Perry County Council on Aging annual election will be held Monday, Septem-ber 26, through Friday, September 30, 2022, at both the Linden and Lobelville Senior Centers for members from the even-numbered districts, a Social Ser-vice representative, and one member-at-large.

Candidates are: District Two, Linda Krueger; District Four, Theresa Ralph; District Six, Kirk Haston; Social Service representative, Carolyn Cotham; and member-at-large, Ma-ianne Watson.

Write-in candidates must have consented to run. To be eligible to vote you must be a member of either the Linden or Lobelville center where the voting will be held.