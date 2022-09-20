River Road Ramble 5K This Saturday

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite everyone to participate in the River Road Ramble 5k Walk/Run this Saturday, September 24.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m., with registration open at 7:00 at the park office. Or, participants may sign up online at riverroadramble5k.racewire.com. Paper race forms are available by calling or texting Kelly Parker, 731-549-4414.

Entry fee is $25. Race route begins at the park office, around past the pavilion on River Road, and back to the office.

Medals will be given for top male and female finishers in all age groups, and all ages are welcome.

Follow on Facebook at Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park. Proceeds from the race benefit the Friends’ efforts.