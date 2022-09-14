THOMAS “TOM CAT” GRAVES

Mr. Graves, 51, of Linden, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 8, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of Joyce Lineberry Graves of Linden, who survives, and the late Howard Graves. He had worked with the State of Tennessee Highway Department in Perry County, and as a farmer and logger. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Jane Graves, and grandparents, Arnold and Aultie Haynes Lineberry and Claude and Lillie Anders on Graves. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Taylor Graves of Linden.