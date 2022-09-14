Library Board Meets Tomorrow By Editor | September 14, 2022 | 0 Library Board Meets Tomorrow The Perry County Library Board of Trustees will meet at Azbill Community Center tomorrow, Thursday September 15, at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BATES September 14, 2022 | No Comments » ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS September 7, 2022 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE–MORRIS September 7, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE–TURNER September 7, 2022 | No Comments » PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION NOTICE September 7, 2022 | No Comments »