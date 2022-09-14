Deputy Evans Leaves PCSO to Join Nashville Airport Police

Perry County Deputy Shaun Evans, a ten-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, is leaving the PCSO to become a member of the Nashville International Airport police force.

Sheriff Nick Weems wishes Evans well on this new endeavor, and highlighted his decades-long career.

Evans began working for the Sheriff’s Office as a jail correctional officer in July 2012.

After being named Correctional Officer of the Year in 2013, Sheriff Weems said, “Deputy Evans demonstrated his eagerness and transferred to the patrol side of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Just one year into his first term as Sheriff, Weems brought Evans aboard as a deputy.

In January 2018, Evans attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville, and graduated on March 29 with an impressive 90 grade point average.

Since then, Deputy Evans has been assigned as the Linden Patrol Officer.

“Deputy Evans has been a great officer during his ten-year period. He is very intelligent and knowledgeable of TCA code. He has always been willing to help other officers with search warrants, report writing, and anything that has been asked of him,” the Sheriff said.

Deputy Evans recently applied with Nashville International, was interviewed, and accepted the invitation to join their team.

Sheriff Weems added, “While I have consistently worked to give the officers a wage that will attract and retain good men like Evans, a small Sheriff’s Office can’t compete with salaries and benefits from other government agencies. That is an issue for Sheriff’s across the state and will continue to be.

“We are all saddened to see Deputy Evans go, but I fully support him and wish him well. I know he will thrive in whatever he does in law enforcement,” Sheriff Weems said.