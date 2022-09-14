County to Recognize Constitution Week September 17–23, 2022

PROCLAMATION: Perry County Mayor John Carroll signed a Proclamation for Constitution Week with Daughters of the American Revolution members Johnnia Elkins, Betty Barber, and Coralie James. See story.

JOHNNIA ELKINS

Special to the REVIEW

Grab a bell and join the Tennessee Daughters of the American Revolution at the twenty-first annual Constitution Week Bell Ringing to be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Tennessee State Capitol near the replica Liberty Bell in the East Plaza.

DAR Chapters all over the country ring bells in recognition of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll has proclaimed Constitution Week, September 17–23, 2022, to commemorate the formation and signing of the U. S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave patriots who, 235 years ago, drafted the framework for our government.

These patriots, meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1787, devised a plan for a strong federal government with three branches—executive (President), legislative (House of Representatives and Senate), and judicial (Supreme Court).

Today, more than two centuries after the signing, our U. S. Constitution remains the oldest, written, national constitution in continuous use in the world. But can we keep it?

Civic education in our schools has largely died out. An educated citizenry is vital for survival of our democratic republic.

The DAR has worked hard to make sure that our nation does not forget the amazing document that governs our country. These goals are threefold:

–To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787;

–To remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and

–To emphasize U. S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend, and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

This document has given us a framework to a government that is lauded worldwide for the freedoms it provides and protects.

Grab an encyclopedia, Google it, visit the library, and talk to students: this is the perfect week to be reminded of the liberty we have obtained with the Constitution as our guide.