Committee Begins Work on Solid Waste Department Takeover

At a meeting Thursday, September 8, the Perry County Solid Waste Committee began the process of taking control of the solid waste department.

The County Commission, by a 10-2 vote on August 22, approved a resolution to “take full control” of the department—which has until now been overseen by County Mayor John Carroll.

Last Thursday’s meeting focused primarily on the role, responsibilities, and expectations of the solid waste department director.

Mayor Carroll previously told the Review that former director Timmy Trull, who was present at the September 8 meeting, stepped down voluntarily and that he appointed County Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls as interim director to serve in that capacity through the end of 2022.

The first order of business for the newly-formed committee—which shall be made up of all twelve County Commissioners—was to elect a chairman.

Chris O’Guin nominated Mayor Carroll, but he declined.

O’Guin then nominated Blake Skelton who chaired the original committee, second by Jonathan Hickerson, and approved by unanimous vote, 10-0. Two members—Johnny Ward and Daniel McCoy—were absent.

Chairman Skelton opened discussion on the director’s duties.

Rodger Barber addressed the issues he said “everyone on the Commission” had complained about: …………………

………………………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9-14-22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW………………..