TWRA Hunter Safety Class

A TWRA Hunter Safety Course will be held at Lobelville School cafeteria (196 East 4th Avenue) this Saturday, September 17, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Students must be at least nine years old to sign up and should do so at tnwildlife.org (follow the website through hunter education to find the Perry County class).

If you do not have a Social Security number, you will need to call the TWRA main office in Nashville at 615-781-6500 and a number will be assigned to you for registration purposes.

The class is limited to 75 students.