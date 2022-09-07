TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE–MORRIS

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 18th day of November, 2016, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 121, page 176, Robin Lynn Morris, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being and lying in the Fourth Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake in the edge of Old State Highway 13, the same being the southeast corner of Mrs. Alice DePriest lot, and runs thence in a Northern direction along Mrs. Alice DePriest line 100 feet to a stake; thence in an Easterly direction 50 feet to a stake; thence in a Southerly direction 100 feet to the edge of Old Highway 13; thence along said highway 50 feet to the beginning, containing 1/4 acre, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Robin Lynn Morris by deed of Shearron Elizabeth McLean as Administratrix of the Estate of James William Sanders, dated December 29, 2014, recorded in Book D-19, page 800, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. The said Robin Lynn Morris is now deceased.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 019I, group B, parcel 017.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 160 West Fourth Avenue, Lobelville, TN 37097; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2021 assessed as tax map 019I, group B, parcel 017.00, in the amount of $274.00, plus penalty and interest. 2022 county taxes are now a lien, but now yet due or payable. City of Lobelville through unpaid city taxes for 2021 assessed as tax map 019I, group B, parcel 017.00, in the amount of $68.38, plus penalty and interest. 2022 city taxes are now a lien, but now yet due or payable.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 7th day of September, 2022.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341 | Linden, TN 37096

