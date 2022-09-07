Solid Waste Department: Commission Takes Control

Apparently wanting changes to the way the solid waste department is operated, the Perry County Commission approved a resolution at the August 22 meeting to “take full control” of the department.

The process for what that change will look like—from the department being supervised by the County Mayor to control by the Commission—begins tomorrow when the Solid Waste Committee (made of up of all the Commissioners) meets at 6:00 p.m. at Azbill Community Center.

The resolution, which passed 10-2, with Mary Ann Qualls and outgoing Commissioner David Trull voting no, states:

“The County Legislative Body desires to restructure, manage, and put into motion, procedures to save our citizens monies and provider a greater service to the county.”

The resolution, which also states that the Commission can dissolve the resolution at any time and return authority back to the County Mayor.

Longtime solid waste director Timmy Trull has stepped down voluntarily from from that post, County Mayor John Carroll told the Review; Mayor Carroll appointed Mary Ann Qualls as interim director through 2022.

Commissioner Rodger Barber, who made the motion to……..

………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9-7-22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………….