NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE–TURNER

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 25, 2019, executed by BRITANY D TURNER and DEXTER TURNER conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES E. TONKIN, II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Perry County, Tennessee recorded May 3, 2019, in Deed Book 129, Page 234; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the South Door of the Perry County Courthouse, 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN PERRY COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A MAG NAIL IN THE CENTER OF HORSESHOE BEND ROAD, SAID MAG NAIL BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF ALBERT LEE AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Y-28, PAGE 157, ROPCT, AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT BEING DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING LEE WITH THE CENTER OF ROAD SOUTH 25 DEGREES, 04 MINUTES, 41 SECONDS, WEST A DISTANCE OF 81.98 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES, 08 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS, WEST A DISTANCE OF 75.73 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WILLIAM BOYD AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK E-8, PAGE 238, ROPCT, AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT BEING DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING CENTER OF ROAD WITH BOYD NORTH 62 DEGREES, 52 MINUTES, 40 SECONDS, WEST, AND PASSING A 1/2″ REBAR IRON PIN SET WITH IDENTIFICATION CAP “BREWER 2393″ AT 25.04 FEET, IN ALL A DISTANCE OF 199.01 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR IRON PIN SET WITH IDENTIFICATION CAP “BREWER 2393;” THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 20 SECONDS, WEST A DISTANCE OF 35.38 FEET TO A 3/4″ IRON PIPE FOUND; THENCE CONTINUING WITH BOYD AND A FENCE NORTH 40 DEGREES, 57 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 96.71 FEET TO A 3/4″ PIPE; SAID PIPE

BEING IN THE EAST BOUNDARY OF JOHNNY SKELTON AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Y-28, PAGE 605, ROPCT, AND BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT BEING DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING BOYD WITH SKELTON AND A FENCE NORTH 54 DEGREES, 47 MINUTES, 28 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 83.84 FEET TO A STEEL FENCE POST; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES, 07 MINUTES, 05 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 40.42 FEET TO A 3″ IRON ROD, SAID IRON ROD

BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF ALBERT LEE AND BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT BEING DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING SKELTON AND SAID FENCE WITH LEE SOUTH 63 DEGREES, 21 MINUTES, 22 SECONDS, EAST, AND PASSING A 1/2″ REBAR IRON PIN SET WITH IDENTIFICATION CAP “BREWER 2393” AT 230.93 FEET, IN ALL, A DISTANCE OF 255.93 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, HAVING AN AREA OF 1.01 ACRES, AS SURVEYED BY SCOTTIE BREWER, 612 LONGBRANCE ROAD, HOHENWALD, TN 38462, R.L.S. TN LICENSE NUMBER 2393, JANUARY 18, 2007.

Parcel ID: 128-016.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 452 HORSESHOE BEND RD, LINDEN, TN 37096. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRITANY D TURNER, DEXTER TURNER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500, Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992 | Fax: (470) 508-9401

B 9/21