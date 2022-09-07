JERRY LEE WHITESIDES

Mr. Whitesides, 64, of Linden, died Thursday August 25, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Sardis Ridge Baptist Church, Parson, with Mark Whitesides officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of the late Elbert Harold Whitesides and Myrtice Lee Honeycutt Whitesides. He was a retired forklift driver for Ecusta Paper Mill and had worked as a logger and in the sawmill business. He was a member of the Sardis Ridge Baptist Church, and had been a preacher in North Carolina, Illinois, and Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Terry Whitesides, and brother, Michael Whitesides. Survivors include his wife, Mariellen Whitesides; daughters, Christy Whitesides of Linden, and Karen Pool of Lexington; a brother, Mark Whitesides of North Carolina; and grandchildren, Joe Bohren, Breanna Pool, Jack Tatum, and Arya Tatum.