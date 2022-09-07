BLAKE ALLEN AYERS

Mr. Ayers, 29, of Linden, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, following an accident at his home. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Ayers Family Cemetery. He was born in Columbia. He was employed with the Perry County Highway Department. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Peggy Qualls Warren and Eddie and Ann Ayers. Survivors include his wife, Ashley Ayers; daughter, Blakelyn Ayers; mother, Donna Jean Warren (Eric) Culp of Clifton; father Roger (Amy) Ayers of Linden; a brother, Colby (Devin) Ayers of Linden; and a niece, Callie Avara.