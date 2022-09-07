AmeriCorps Seniors Promotes Local Service

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released a new September 11 Day of Service and Remembrance public service announcement, “A Day to Remember,” calling on Americans to come together in service to help communities and honor those who stepped up to help in 2001.

On September 11 and throughout the year, volunteer projects honor those who serve our country and join with them to address the needs of their local communities and rekindle the spirit of unity and service that swept the nation after that tragic day.

“As Americans and the world struggled to reconcile with the pain and grief of 9/11, there was a clearer understanding that those things that divided us were so much smaller than what united us, said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO.

“After September 11, 2001, Americans took action to ensure the words ‘United We Stand’ had real life meaning. This year we invite Americans to once again join in service that has the power to unite.

“Differences fade away, conversations spark, and relationships are created when we roll up our sleeves to make a difference for our communities together,” Smith said.

