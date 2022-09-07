ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Project No. ___4691-02____________
Industrial Development Board of Perry County_______________________(Owner)
Separate sealed bids for _IDB Site Improvements-I-40 Industrial Site in Perry Co., TN
on Highway 13 _______________________________. will be received by Industrial Development Board of Perry County _____ at the
office of Perry County Courthouse, 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN, _37096_
until 10:00 _ o’clock A.M., Local Time, _September 27 , 20 22 , and
then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:
Lobelville City Hall, 55 South Main Street, Lobelville TN, 37097;
Builders Exchange, 301 S. Perimeter Park Dr., Suite 100, Office 9 Nashville TN 37211;
West TN Plan Room, 439 Airways Blvd., Jackson, TN 38301.
Copies may be obtained at the office of _GRW Engineers,Inc.
located at _404 BNA Drive, Suite 201, Nashville, TN 37217_____________________ upon payment of $_100.00__ for each set. No Refunds. Any unsuccessful bidder, upon returning each set promptly and in good condition, will be refunded his payment, and any non-bidder upon so returning such a set will be refunded $_______________.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
___________________________________
(Date) __________________________
B 9/7