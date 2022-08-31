Tragic Accident Claimed Life of Perry County Resident

A tragic accident Sunday afternoon resulted in fatal injuries for a Perry County man.

Blake Ayers, 29—husband to Ashley and father of a small daughter—was pronounced dead at Wayne Medical Center where he had been airlifted.

Gary Rogers, Medical Death Investigator for County Coroner Dr. Steve Averett, told the Review that Ayers and his brother, Colby Ayers, were working on a deer stand, repairing it for the upcoming hunting season.

Rogers said Blake was on a ladder step above his brother when the step broke and he fell backwards from a height of about six feet.

“It wasn’t that high,” Rogers said, “but it was just the way he landed.”

The deer stand was near the victim’s home on Lego School Road in the southern end of Perry County.

Seeing how badly injured his brother was, Colby ran for help because he did not have cell phone service at the remote location.

Rogers said they were able to drive the ambulance to the deer stand location, and Air Evac landed nearby.

“We did everything we could for him,” Rogers said, “and so did his wife and brother.”

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time on Monday.