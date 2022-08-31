SOLID WASTE COMMITTEE MEETING By Editor | August 31, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Solid Waste Committee will meet Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING August 31, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF PUBLICATION-NELSON August 24, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF PUBLICATION-BURCHAM August 24, 2022 | No Comments »