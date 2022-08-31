Perry County Health Department Offers Monkeypox Vaccine

Perry County Health Department is providing the monkeypox vaccine to those eligible to be vaccinated for the infection.

The vaccine is administered between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., at the 31 Medical Drive, Linden, office.

“The good news is that if you have been exposed to the virus, following some prevention steps and getting yourself vaccinated can protect you and others from monkeypox,” said Director Sarah Russell of Perry County Health Department.

Those eligible to receive an MPX vaccination include:

–Anyone who has had a contact exposure to MPX, or may have been exposed, in the last 14 days should talk to their doctor, or contact the Perry County Health Department or the Tennessee Department of Health.

–Anyone who has had intimate contact with others who might have been exposed to the MPX virus.

–Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sexual relationships with men who have had multiple or anonymous partners, were diagnosed with a sexually-transmitted disease or are receiving medication to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days.

Taking these prevention steps will help prevent contracting the MPX infection:

–Be aware of any changes to your body and talk to your doctor if you develop any new rash.

–Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash or lesion that looks like it could be MPX.

–Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPX has used.

–Wash your hands often. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer. Hand-washing can protect against MPX and other infections such as COVID and flu.

“While monkeypox is a serious infection, we don’t want people to be alarmed,” Sarah Russell said.

“Rather, we want everyone to be educated and empowered as to how they can protect and take care of themselves.”

MPX is a previously rare disease, caused by a virus that’s in the same family as smallpox but much less severe and less contagious.

In some cases, people may have a flu-like illness, but it’s more commonly characterized by a rash or lesions on the body that may look little blisters or pimples or sores.