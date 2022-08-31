NEW VET OFFICER

At the Perry County Commission meeting on August 22, 2022, Dan Riley was appointed Veteran Service Officer (VSO) on the recommendation of Perry County Veterans.

Riley served as VSO in Robertson County for many years and is excited about working with the veterans of Perry County.

Current VSO Kenny Belew is moving to East Tennessee and will be involved in assisting veterans there. Belew has served as Perry County VSO for the past eleven years.

The Veteran’s Service Office will be going through a transitional phase, as re-certifications, credentials, and office equipment are acquired. During this transition, office hours and days may change periodically until the office is formally opened.

Appointments may be scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning the first week of October. Walk-ins are always welcome if no appointment is scheduled.

The Veteran Service Office is located in the Azbill Community Center in Linden. Call 931-589-2786.