THOMAS RONALD AARON

Mr. Aaron, 80, a resident of Jamestown Assisted Living in Kingston, died Saturday, August 13, 2022. A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Rainey Cemetery, Linden, with Phil Corbin officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Calvert City, Kentucky, the son of the late Thomas Rye Aaron and Mildred Opal Shelton Aaron. He was a sales manager for Toyota, and attended Rockwood (TN) United Methodist Church. Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Beth) Aaron of Placida, Florida; a niece, Teresa (Greg) Feldstrom; a nephew, Tom (Tracey) Aaron; and aunts, Nadine Tatum of Linden and Nora Honeycutt-Owings of Rockwood.