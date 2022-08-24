Senior Center’s New Director

Nancy Doyle has been named the new director for Perry County Senior Centers. Stop by the Linden center to say hello, and stay for the activities. If you haven’t been visiting your Senior Centers, here’s what you’ve been missing.

“Sundae FunDay” is on Thursday. After lunch, everyone can make themselves a sundae. Choose from whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate chips.

The ladies quilt every Wednesday. They’d love to have you quilt with them. Gospel singing is on Fridays at 10:00. Seniors take a monthly shopping trip out of town; the next one is September 12.

The Linden center is open from 9:00 to 2:00, and the Lobelville center from 9:00 to noon, Monday through Friday. Closed Monday, September 5, for Labor Day.