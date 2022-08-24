Perry County Senior Centers Awarded $8,000 State Grant

State Representative Kirk Haston, who serves Perry County in the Tennessee legislature, announced that the Perry County Senior Center, along with senior centers in Decatur and Henderson counties and Sardis and Scotts Hill in Haston’s 72nd District, will each receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in their communities.

The funds are part of $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) for senior citizen centers across the state.

“Senior centers provide valuable opportunities for our aging population to enjoy the connected, active and independent lives they deserve,” Haston said.

“These grants will help ensure that continues. I was proud to support these important investments in our communities, and I appreciate my colleagues in the General Assembly for doing the same.”

The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed by the 112th General Assembly in April.

TCAD awarded 125 grants in 89 counties through a competitive application process, said James Dunn, executive director for TCAD.

The grants must be used to pay for operating, administrative, programming, and preventive maintenance costs.

The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.

