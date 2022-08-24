NOTICE OF PUBLICATION-BURCHAM

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Stacy J. Burcham, Map I91/I9PB, Parcel 5.00 In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following September 21, 2022, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the complaint by filing your answer in my office and serving a copy on plaintiffs attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs. THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, November 14. 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, at Linden, Tennessee, A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This 12th day of August 2022

Charlene Duplessis

Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR # 6559

Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B

Jackson, TN 38301 (731) 421-1501 B 9/14