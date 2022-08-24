JAMES ROBERT KELLEY

Mr. Kelley, 80, of Linden, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at Three Rivers Hospital, Waverly. A funeral service was held Monday, August 22, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Graves officiating. Burial was at Flatwoods Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Alfred Walker Kelley and Myrtle Louise Graves Kelley. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and had worked in the maintenance department at Mallory Corporation in Waynesboro, and as a mechanic at Robinson Manufacturing and Welling Manufacturing, before retiring. Survivors include his wife, Marie Kelley; children, Randal Kelley of Murfreesboro, Angie (Charlie) Gunderson of New Johnsonville, and Kim Kelley Bowen of Linden; grandchildren, Daniel (Preston) Jackson, Cory (Alyssa) Gunderson, Madison Kelley, Kailynn Moore, and Mason Bowers; great grandchildren, Rylan Gunderson and Indiana James Jackson; a sister, Melva Dean Mosley of Linden; and a brother, Joe (Rebecca) Kelley of Burns.