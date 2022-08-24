BURNICE LEE HICKERSON MERCER

Mrs. Mercer, 94, of Linden, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, August 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late J. D. Hickerson and Oma Victoria Dabbs Hickerson. She had worked at Perry Community Hospital as a nurse’s aide for several years, and was a member of Chestnut Grove Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Obie Mercer; sisters, Hettie Churchwell, Olean Mercer, Pauline Dunn, and Lottie Mathis; and a brother, Melvin Hickerson. Survivors include her daughters, Glenda Dill of Linden and Delores (Tommy) Justice of White House; sons, James “Bubbie” (Sherry) Mercer and Nathan Mercer, both of Linden; grandchildren, Ricky (Amber) Dill, Scotty Dill, Mike Justice, Lisa (Tim) Qualls, Chris (Shannon) Mercer, Jamie (Kathy) Mercer, Shawn Justice, Jacob Mercer and Jonathan (Crystal) Mercer; fifteen great grandchildren; eight great, great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Dean Marlin of Linden.