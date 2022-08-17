THOMAS EDWARD STOLTZ

Mr. Stoltz, 91, of Linden, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A funeral service was held Sunday, August 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m., a McDonald Funeral Home, Centerville, with Bobby French officiating. Burial was at Beech Grove Cemetery. He was the son of the late Emma Qualls and Charles Stoltz of Pleasantville. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War and recipient of the National Defense and Good Conduct medals. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, Leeds, Alabama. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; a sister, Peggy Stoltz; and brothers, Archie B. Stoltz and James Stoltz. Survivors include his children, Garry (Lissa) Stoltz, Beth (Randy) Rigsby, and Sherrie (Dale) Faulkner; a brother, Larry (Wanda) Stoltz; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.