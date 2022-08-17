COMMISSIONERS MEET MONDAY By Editor | August 17, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday, August 15, 2022, has been re-scheduled for Monday, August 22, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MURPHY August 3, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING August 3, 2022 | No Comments »