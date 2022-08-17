Are You Read for Some Football? Season Starts Friday

The Perry County Vikings 2022 football season kicks off this Friday night, August 19, on the road—and stays on the road through the first three contests: first against Middleton, then at Hickman County, and finally at Dresden—before returning to Viking Stadium on September 9 for the first home game versus Community.

Viking Head Coach Calvin Zemer called the 2022 squad “the most experienced team” he’s had the privilege of leading. Coach Zemer told the Review: “In 2022 we will return our entire offensive line from last year. They understand assignments and they are big, strong kids. Any running back would be excited about having guys like that in front of them.”

Coach will have more to say about the team in the upcoming Buffalo River Review special football section that will be out in a couple of weeks. Until then, of course, the newspaper will carry sports writer Jay Hinson’s stories about all the action, and if you can’t make the away games, watch them or listen on 101.3 WOPC’s social media platforms.