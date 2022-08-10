| logout
‘Tea with Miss TN’ for Girls, August 21
Girls ages five and up are invited to “Tea with Miss Tennessee,” an afternoon of fun and inspiration with Lauren Dickson. The event will be held Sunday, August 21, 2:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, Linden, 168 West Main.
Space is limited. The cost is $25 per attendee, plus $10 per additional sibling. To purchase tickets, please see Kristie Rhodes at Linden Elementary or Allyson Dickey at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce.
Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Lauren’s #heartforthehungry initiative.