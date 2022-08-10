Perry County Office Launches ‘Prepared Live’ Service for Emergency Calls

Perry County 911 announced this week the launch of Prepared Live at the local dispatch center.

Built by the company Prepared, the software enables 911 dispatchers to livestream and receive multimedia and location from mobile callers in real-time.

This addition to the 911 technology suite will significantly improve the ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.

“We are so excited to offer another avenue for communication in our rural county, especially when you may be able to receive a text better than communicate via phone line,” said 911 Director of Operations, Alycia Rosson, CMCP.

“I personally feel the more options we have; the more likely people are to reach out in situations where they may be afraid to stay on the line with 911.”

Participation in video during a call is completely voluntary, and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link via text from the dispatcher, enabling them to activate live video upon click.

It is important to note that the video call function also does not provide Perry County 911 with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

“I was excited to learn that we in Perry County are one of the first centers in the state to be able to offer this service, even before Nashville which is scheduled to come onboard next week,” Rosson said.

“My only reservation is once a link has been sent to your phone by 911, the number will have a 731 prefix. I am concerned the citizens might think this is a scam, which is why it is so important that we get this information out now so that you are aware that it is a service provided by Perry County 911.

“I think this is going to be a game-changer in the communication process for our citizens as well as our responders. Also, I think it is worth mentioning that we obtained this service for free,” Rosson concluded.

This launch is going live currently with continued training and preparation over the next several weeks to ensure that dispatchers and the 911 team are able to properly utilize the software.

Working side-by-side with Prepared’s customer success team, Perry County 911 has created and adopted policies to ensure that Prepared Live is used effectively in various scenarios.

Originally founded as a company focused on school safety, Prepared is a mission-driven organization with a passion for improving public safety.

In creating an app to help mitigate school emergencies, the team discovered that valuable data is lost in existing 911 processes and set out to address the problem.

Since public launch in October of 2021, Prepared Live has helped protect over two million American citizens in cities around the country. To learn more, visit Prepared911.com.