Congratulations to Mary Dean Marlin, the final week’s winner in the Buffalo River Review “Hot Days, Cool Contest,” and thank you to all who participated in the July contest.

Each of the four weeks one winner received $100 paid directly to their MLEC account.

The “Hot Days, Cool Contest” was sponsored by Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Bank of Perry County, FirstBank, Marrs Logging & Hardwood, Attorney-at-Law Katerina Moore, and Attorney-at-Law Tish Holder.