County-Wide Office Incumbents Held Seats in Last Week’s General Election

In Thursday’s election, all three incumbents in contested county-wide races retained their seats, but Perry’s District Four chose two new County Commissioners, Linden picked a new Alderman, and two seats on the Perry County Board of Education changed hands.

Of the county’s 5,494 registered voters, 2078—or 38%—cast ballots early or on election day. Early voters numbered 1,012 and election day balloters were 1,021.

For a precinct-by-precinct breakdown on contested county-wide offices and county commission races, see the August 10 edition of the Review.

General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore secured 1,257 votes (62%) to defeat challenger Tish Wilsdorf Holder with 762 votes.

Judge Moore carried nine of the county’s ten precincts—relinquishing Pope by only one vote to Holder—to be re-elected to an eight-year term.

County Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick staved off a challenge by Tim Hill, winning 1,071 to 939 with 53% of the total vote.

Hill was the choice at four precincts: Cedar Creek, Pineview, Pope, and Lobelville Public Works.

County Clerk Glenda Leegan received 1,498 of the ballots cast (75%) in that two-person race to defeat opponent Terri Sharp who earned 505 votes.

Leegan swept every precinct on her way to another four-year term.

Voters in District Four selected Chad Marrs (131 votes) and Daniel McCoy (121) to represent them in the two seats on the County Commission.

Incumbent David Trull was third with 99 votes. Adam Sanders came in fourth with 60 votes, Billy Spencer received 47, and Thomas Dawson, 41.

Incumbent Ben Carroll did not seek re-election.

In District Three, incumbent County Commissioners Rodger Barber (254 votes) and Jonathan Hickerson (228) retained their seats, Challenger Bobby Garner earned 150 votes.

And in District Two—the only other contested County Commission race—seat holders Brad Burgess (187 votes) and Mary Ann Qualls (154) were re-elected. Their opponents, Dale “Mr. Dale” Miller and Tony “Scooter” Thomson, Jr. received 116 and 91 votes, respectively.

Stacey Hinson Graves received 214 votes (52%) to win a seat on the Board of Education in District Three. Robbie Tucker got 111 nods, and incumbent Rodd Spaid came in third with 86 votes.

Incumbent Phillip Tatum (127 votes) lost his seat on the Board of Education to Blake Dill who got 164.

The closest contested race was in Linden’s Ward Three for the unexpired term of the late Richard Jones. Joey Mackin received 98 votes to Forrest White’s 95 to win that seat.

No other local races ……….

…………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 8/10/22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………….