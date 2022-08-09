Commission Meets Monday By Editor | August 9, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Commission will meet in regular monthly session on Monday, August 15, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The public is invited. For information, contact County Mayor John Carroll, 931-589-2216. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-MURPHY August 3, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING August 3, 2022 | No Comments »