UT Extension Welcomes New FCS Agent

UT Extension Perry County welcomed a new Family Consumer Sciences (FCS) Agent on August 1, 2022.

Mary Buie is the daughter of Charlie and Loan Buie of Paris, and is engaged to Tristen Tyler of Decaturville.

She graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin in December of 2021 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Family Consumer Sciences with a concentration in food and nutrition.

While in high school, Mary took many FCS classes that led to her passion for helping others. When she started at UTM in the fall of 2018, she knew she wanted to continue to learn all about the FCS area and what it had to offer, but did not know how she could pursue it as a career.

In the summer of 2021, Mary interned with UT Extension in Henry County. She learned the purpose of UT Extension by facilitating research based educational programs to both youth and adult audiences and developed leadership skills to learn the roles and responsibilities of Extension.

Mary is very thankful to everyone with Extension who helped her understand the responsibilities of helping the community that come with being an UT

Extension Agent.

After her internship Mary had one more semester of college and then she began to seek jobs as an FCS agent with UT Extension.

Mary said she cannot wait to help strengthen and create educational programs to assist the community’s needs. She plans to develop programs that teach youth life skills that are not as common anymore, such as sewing, canning, balancing a checkbook, and many other skills.

Mary also plans to develop programs that help adult audiences with meal planning, budgeting money, learning the importance of nutrition value and health, and more.

Mary is very excited to be a part of the Perry County UT Extension family.