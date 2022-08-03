TROY “BEAN” BROWN

Mr. Brown, 68, of Savannah, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A funeral service was held Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Savannah, with Ernie Cordova, Tim York, and Jimmy Horner officiating. Burial was at Neill Cemetery, Savannah. Shackelford Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Savannah, the son of the late Andrew and Ollie Mae Ward Brown. He was self-employed in the retail industry, and a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Savannah, and The Rebel Group in Linden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Johnnie Mae Garlin, and a brother, Andrew Brown, Jr. Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years, Peggy Brown of Savannah; sons, Jeffery Brown and Brian Brown, both of Savannah; sisters, Mary Snodgrass and Judy Faye Beckman, both of savannah; brother, Roger Brown of Savannah; grandchildren, Ryan Davison, Keith “Peewee” Brown, Justin Brown, Andrea Brown, Alana Brown, and Ember Brown; and great grandchild, Presley Grace Brown.