SCHOOL BOARD MEETING By Editor | August 3, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, August 8, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at the Board office, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices