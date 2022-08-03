Perry County Goes to Polls Tomorrow

Election day is tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, and the ballot is long: local county and municipal offices, the new 32nd Judicial District judge and court officials, and state primaries for both parties, as well as numerous judicial retention questions.

Polls open at Perry County’s ten precincts at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for those who did not choose to vote early in this election.

The early voting period concluded at noon, Saturday, July 30; the early ballot total through Monday at press time was 1,041, according to Gaye Treadwell, Perry County Administrator of Elections.

Excluding Tennessee supreme court and appeals court judicial retention questions, candidates appearing this ballot include:

–County Mayor John Carroll (unopposed);

–Sheriff Nick Weems (unopposed);

–for Road Superintendent, incumbent Robert Dedrick and Tim Hill;

–for County Clerk, incumbent Glenda Leegan and Terri Sharp;

–County Trustee Shane Copeland (unopposed);

–Circuit Court Clerk Joy Breeding (unopposed);

–for General Sessions Judge, incumbent Katerina Moore and Tish Holder;

–Terry Hill for Perry County Register of Deeds (unopposed);

–First District County Commissioners Johnny Ward and Blake Skelton (both unopposed);

–Second District County Commissioner, incumbents Brad Burgess and Mary Ann Qualls, along with Dale Miller and Tony “Scooter” Thomson, Jr.;

–Third District County Commissioner, incumbents Rodger Barber and Jonathan Hickerson, as well as Bobby Garner;

–Fourth District County Commissioner, incumbent David Trull, Daniel McCoy, Billy Spencer; Thomas Dawson, Chad Marrs, and Adam Sanders;

–Fifth District County Commissioners Jeff Graves and Zach Dill (both unopposed);

–Sixth District County Commissioner, incumbent J.B. Trull and Chris O’Guin (both unopposed);

–First District Board of Education member Jackie Duncan (unopposed);

–Third District Board of Education, incumbent Rodd Spaid, Robbie Tucker, and Stacy Hinson Graves;

–Fifth District Board of Education, incumbent Phillip Tatum and Blake Dill;

–Linden Mayor Wess Ward (unopposed);

–Linden Alderman Bart Rosson, Ward One (unopposed);

–Linden Alderman Patrick Denton, Ward Two (unopposed);

–Linden Alderman Dean Heady, Ward Three (unopposed);

–Joey Mackin and Forrest White for Linden Alderman, Ward Three (unexpired term);

–Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore (unopposed);

–Lobelville Aldermen Don Barnette and Josh Warren (both unopposed);

In the newly-formed 32nd Judicial District:

–Judge Mike Spitzer (unopposed);

–Hans L. Schwendiman for District Attorney (unopposed);

–Melanie Totty Cagle for Public Defender (unopposed).

On the Republican primary ballot:

–Governor Bill Lee (unopposed);

–Seventh District Congressman Mark Green (unopposed);

–State Senator Ed Jackson in the new 25th District (unopposed);

–State Representative Kirk Haston, 72nd District (unopposed);

–for State Executive Committeeman, 25th District: Jimmy Harris and Steve Yahnke;

–for State Executive Committeewoman, 25th District, Shannon Haynes (unopposed).

On the Democratic primary ballot:

–for Governor: Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin, and J.B. Smiley, Jr.;

–for Seventh District Congressional seat, Odessa Kelly (unopposed);

–for State Executive Committeeman, Ernest Brooks, II (unopposed);

–for State Executive Committeewoman, Patsy Johnson, (unopposed).

Complete results of the election will be published in the August 10 edition of the Buffalo River Review. A brief synopsis of race results will be posted on the Review website on Friday, August 5.