Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore Is Unopposed in Re-Election Bid

City of Lobelville Robby Moore is seeking another four-term term, subject to the August 4, 2022, election. He is unopposed. Mayor Moore released the following statement to voters:

“Dear citizens of Lobelville: I, Robby J. Moore, would like to thank each and every one of you for giving me the privilege to serve our City of Lobelville in my capacity as the Mayor for the past 20 years. Under my stewardship as the Mayor and alongside with various aldermen and with your support, we have been able to accomplish many things to improve the life in our community as part of the ‘Planned Progress’ projects, which include the following:

“Construction of the Lobelville Community and Senior Center, which has been named in honor of Mayor James E. Richardson to commemorate his service to our community.

“Construction of the new City Hall and Lobelville Public Library, which became the centerpiece of our City to be enjoyed and be proud of by our citizens and guests.

“Applying and securing various grants for the expansion and upgrades to the City of Lobelville Water Department, which improved the quality of water for the citizens of Lobelville and allowed the City of Lobelville to extend water services throughout several areas in the north end of Perry County.Therefore, these Water Department improvements not only enhance the quality of life for citizens of Lobelville and Perry County, but also make our city a more attractive place for potential investors and industry.

–Developing an improvement and maintenance program for the existing water………………

