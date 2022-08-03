JORENE YOUNG MOORE CHOATE

Mrs. Choate, 85, of Linden, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bill Edge officiating. Burial was at Graves Cemetery on Sinking Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Joe Young and Watsie Wade Young Skelton. She was a graduate of Linden High School, worked at Dr. Jordan’s dental office, as a cook at Linden Elementary, and at Turney Center in Only. She was a member of the Perry County Board of Education for several years, and manager of Linden Senior Citizens Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Leonard Moore and Bill Choate; a son, Ronald Moore; and a daughter, Lenjoy Moore Wilsdorf McDaniel. Survivors include her grandson, Jason Wilsdorf; special friend and caregiver, Frank Procopio of Linden; special cousin, Linda Sue (Robert) Dedrick of Linden; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Avah, and Alexander Wilsdorf.