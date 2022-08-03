BRENT PHILLIPS

Mr. Phillips, 50, of Linden, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Friday, July 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Brian Edwards officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery, Lobelville. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Johnny Mac Phillips and April Bates Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dude and Dorothy Phillips and Redner and Vada Bates. Survivors include his brother, Travis (Myra) Phillips of Linden; sisters Shelly (Curt) Mercer of Linden, Bridgett (Keith White) Phillips of Linden, and Beth Erranton of Dickson; and several nieces and nephews.