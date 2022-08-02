Whitt Winner: ‘Hot Days, Cool Contest’

Congratulations to Kathy Whitt, the third week winner in the Buffalo River Review “Hot Days, Cool Contest,” and thank you to all who participated in the July contest. The fourth week winner will be announced in the next issue.

Each of the four weeks one winner received $100 paid directly to their MLEC account.

The “Hot Days, Cool Contest” was sponsored by Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Bank of Perry County, FirstBank, Marrs Logging & Hardwood, Attorney-at-Law Katerina Moore, and Attorney-at-Law Tish Holder.